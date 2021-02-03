“FASCIST DICTATORS aren’t going anywhere”: After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Kamala Harris’ niece lashes out on government crackdown against protesting farmers in India

After pop star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg, the niece of the US Vice President Kamala Harris too has lashed out at the Indian government for its recent crackdown against the protesting farmers. In a series of tweets, Meena Harris said that ‘militant nationalism is just as potent a force in US politics as it is in India or any place else.’



She wrote, “Militant nationalism is just as potent a force in US politics as it is in India or anyplace else. It can only be stopped if people wake up to the reality that FASCIST DICTATORS aren’t going anywhere. Not unless: 1) we organize and 2) THERE ARE CONSEQUENCES FOR THE CAPITOL ATTACK.”

Her brutal take on India’s farmers’ agitation came moments after Rihanna questioned the internet ban by the Indian government to quell the protest against the Farm Laws.

Sharing a photo from the farmers’ protest site with a woman holding a ‘Stop killing farmers’ placard, Meena Harris wrote, “It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters.”

She continued, “Just as outraged as we are about the traumas that @AOC and others experienced at the Capitol insurrection. And not just because fascism anywhere threatens democracy everywhere (although, uhhh, IT DOES). Trump may have left office, but look around: the tide is still rising.”

Meena said that ‘Unity’ began with truth, adding that ‘Healing’ was ‘not possible without accountability.’ “Stay loud. Accept nothing less,” she concluded.

Earlier, pop star Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg had taken to social media to lend their support to the farmers’ agitation against the three Farm Laws. Also extending her support to India’s protesting farmers was actor Amanda Cerny.