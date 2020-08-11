“Leave Taimur alone”: FIR actress Kavita Kaushik’s bold advice to ‘change the world’; end obsession with Saif Ali Khan’s son, stop watching ‘sadist’ TV such as Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV

FIR actress Kavita Kaushik has issued bold advice to ‘change the world’ as she urged people to end their obsession with Saif Ali Khan’s son and stop watching ‘sadist’ TV channels such as the one owned by Arnab Goswami. Kavita, who had earlier slammed Goswami for his shenanigans during the coverage of the Palghar lynchings, took to Twitter to share her thoughts. Her idea was instantly endorsed by Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait.

Kavita wrote, “You want to change the world? Watch meaningful cinema in Theatres! Stop watching sadistic n angry TV! Stop being a sucker for gym/airport/etc looks on SM. Stop getting fooled by fake hair, lip fillers n more insecurity inducive stuff. Leave Taimur alone n play with neighbor’s kid!”

Kavita’s post evoked plenty of reactions from her followers including Kubbra, who wrote, “Amen!”

In April, Kavita had lashed out at Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami for disparaging comments aimed at Congress President Sonia Gandhi during one of his recent TV shows. Reacting to a video rant by Goswami, Kavita had written, “Seriously, how is this allowed ?? And students have FIR against them !? But this is OK ??? Seriously?”

Later, Kubbra too had likened Goswami to a host of reality TV show Roadies. Taking to Twitter, Kubbra had written, “Yeh journalist hai ya roadies ka host? His “guards” make better interrogators than the police. I mean why do we need law when we have you passing the verdict? It deeply saddens me, that I’ve said good things about you to introduce you on stage, you didn’t deserve any kind words.”