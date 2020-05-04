“Journalist or Roadies host?”: Not just FIR actress Kavita Kaushik, even Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait slammed Arnab Goswami for theatrics

Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami has had to face plenty of flak for his attempts to communalise the Palghar lynching even though the unfortunate murder of Hindu monks had no religious angle. This had led to multiple police complaints being filed against the controversial TV anchor, deemed to be a prominent BJP ally in the Indian media. Among those, who had slammed him included FIR actress Kavita Kaushik and Mulk filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. Also lashing out at Goswami was Saif Ali Khan’s co-star Kubbra Sait, who had likened Goswami to a host of reality TV show Roadies.

Taking to Twitter, Kubbra had written, “Yeh journalist hai ya roadies ka host? His “guards” make better interrogators than the police. I mean why do we need law when we have you passing the verdict? It deeply saddens me, that I’ve said good things about you to introduce you on stage, you didn’t deserve any kind words.”

Kubbra was reacting to Goswami’s dramatic video claiming that he had been attacked by two supporters of the Congress party as he made his way back home from his office.

Days later, the Mumbai Police had summoned him to one of its police stations for interrogation, which lasted for more than 12 hours. Goswami was also not allowed to present his prime time debate show for his Hindi channel.

Goswami had approached the Supreme Court in anticipation of his imminent arrest in the case relating to promoting communal tension through his TV programme. The Supreme Court had moved in with lightning speed to hear his case out of turn and given him protection from arrest for three weeks.

Though the Supreme Court had made it clear that Goswami could not be arrested in the earlier case related to his controversial broadcast on the Palghar lynching, it did not give him protection from arrest in other complaints. A Mumbai resident has now filed a police complaint accusing Goswami of promoting religious enmity through his programme broadcast on 29 April.

Kubbra was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala, daughter of Pooja Bedi.