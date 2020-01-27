Disha Patani had courted a minor controversy a few weeks ago after she was seen to have snubbed Sonam Kapoor. Days later, the Bharat actress was seen desperately consoling Sonam Kapoor’s father and legendary actor Anil Kapoor after the latter broken down reminiscing his association with brother Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s late mother Sridevi on Sony TV’s Indian Idol show. Anil Kapoor’s rare emotional breakdown in public also left Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar stunned.

Anil Kapoor had joined Indian Idol to promote his film Malang which also features Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. Little did his co-stars know that they will be struggling to console the veteran actor after the makers of the singing reality show played an emotional video message from his brother Boney Kapoor.

It all started with Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan asking Anil Kapoor if he would like to see a message from a very special person. Anil expressed his desire to watch the message without knowing who the sender was. He was pleasantly surprised to see his elder brother Boney Kapoor on the big screen.

Boney started his message on a cheeky tone as he said, “There’s one year gap between Anil and I. I am one year younger to him.” Boney then corrected himself and said that Anil was one year younger to him. He then began to share cute memories of their growing up period. He said, “We grew up like two friends. We went to school together. We went on dates together and did everything that one does in his youth together.”

Anil was beginning to get emotional hearing his elder brother talk fondly about his growing up period. Boney continued, “There’s a lot of hard work behind what Anil has achieved today. He learnt music, he learnt singing. We used to live in Chembur. He used to go on the terrace to do his voice exercise. Our neighbour would think that a mentally challenged child has been born in our family.”

Boney continued, “We never had to wake him up on the day of his shooting. In fact, on many occasions, he never gave his clothes to the laundry but he used to bring them back home to save producer’s money. He’s a fantastic brother. We started our career together. At the time of our grandmother’s death, we had decided that I would focus on production and you on acting. And he’s always been a big support for me.”

Reacting to the video message of his brother, Anil said in a choked voice, “Thank God, I’ve come here wearing sunglasses. At times, we actors wear sunglasses because we don’t want others to see our expression. I haven’t slept for the last two days. I had given the commitment to come here and I’m very happy that I came here.”

As Anil said ‘thank you,’ he was completely broken emotionally prompting Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur to console him. Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar too was in tears.

Anil Kapoor was seen breaking down once again when Aditya Narayan informed him how the legendary actor had carried the recordings of Kishore Kumar to music director Laxmikant-Pyarelal on his cycle. Once again, Neha and Himesh Reshammiya were seen awestruck after learning about Anil’s struggle.

When Indian Idol contestants decided to pay tribute to his glorious career in Bollywood, Anil was seen crying. What also compounded his emotional upheaval was the photo of him with the late Sridevi from Lamhe. Sridevi died in a tragic accident in Dubai in 2018.

Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu were on Indian idol to promote their upcoming film Malang.