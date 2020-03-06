Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show pulls off perfect revenge on husband Haarsh, passionately kisses Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi show

Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has pulled off perfect revenge on husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa by passionately kissing Sara Ali Khan’s director Rohit Shetty on the Khatron Ke Khiladi show. This was after Haarsh was seen flirting with contestant Karishma Tanna by revealing how he had blocked Bharti’s phone.

In a promo video broadcast by Colors TV, Bharti is seen joining the contestants and the host of Kahtron Ke Khiladi as a guest. It appears that Bharti is heading to hug her husband Haarsh, who’s already been providing plenty of entertainment with his guest appearance. But Bharti rudely pushes away her husband by making it clear that she is more interested in kissing Rohit Shetty. The famous comedienne then heads towards Rohit before planting a passionate kiss on his cheek.

Unfazed by his wife’s act, Haarsh is seen hugging Karishma by saying, “If you can flirt with Rohit sir, then I will flirt with Karishma. That (flirting with Rohit Shetty) may be a comedy for you, but I am indeed enjoying (with Karishma).”

Pat comes a quirky reply from Bharti, “What’s this? Don’t pay attention to laddoo (Indian sweets), look at my judgment. I’ve targeted the halwai (confectioner).”

Recently, Bharti Singh’s husband Harsh Limbachiyaa had expressed his desire to marry Kahtron Ke Khiladi contestant Karishma Tanna saying that he had blocked his wife’s number on his phone.

Last week, a video of Bharti Singh leaving Archana and Kapil speechless with her funny one-liners had gone viral after Sony TV shared it on Instagram. In the video, Bharti had cracked a joke targeting Archana. As finally revealed by Archana, that joke too may have been scripted at the behest of Kukreti, the show’s director.

Recently, a man in Maharashtra had demanded the immediate arrest of Bharti, Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to the Director General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.

Bharti, Farah and Raveena were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show called Backbenchers. Bharti had wrongly spelt Hallelujah.

