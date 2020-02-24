Days after facing police complaints with Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show extended support to Indian Indol Sunny Hindustani

Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has faced some difficult moments in the last few weeks after several police complaints were filed against her along with actress Raveena Tandon and director-choreographer Farah Khan. The three celebrities were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. But this did not stop the famous comedienne from taking part in the Grand Finale episode of the Indian Idol and support the subsequent winner Sunny Hindustani.

Bharti was on Indian Idol to promote her upcoming dance reality show India’s Best Dancer, which will go on air on Sony TV, the same channel The Kapil Sharma Show is broadcast on. While backstage, she recorded a short video to ask her fans to support Sunny and Adriz Ghosh since both contestants, according to her, have had a difficult journey.

Bharti said, “Hi guys, I am on the sets of Indian Idol and the Grand Finale is underway. I am very happy for Sunny and Adriz. Both are my favourite since their journey thus far has been superb. They’ve struggled a lot. I want one of them to win. The rest will be determined by your votes. Please cast your votes in favour of them.”

Her wish came true as Sunny indeed emerged as the new winner of the popular singing reality show. He won the trophy, Rs 25 lakh in cash and a singing contract with T-Series. The contestant from Punjab also won a Tata Altroz car. Rohit Raut from Maharashtra and Ankona Mukherjee from West Bengal won the second prize with both earning a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each from Sony TV.

Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa will soon be seen fronting a dance reality show called India’s Best Dancer on Sony TV. Actress Malaika Arora, Choreographer Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis are likely to be the show’s judges.

Her co-star on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek has recently shared a heartfelt note for Bharti while extending his best wishes to her ahead of the new dance reality show.

Recently, a man in Maharashtra had demanded an immediate arrest of Bharti, Raveena and Farah for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to Director General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.

Bharti, Farah and Raveena were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show called Backbenchers. Bharti had wrongly spelt Hallelujah.

The first police complaint against the three entertainment celebrities was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu. Bharti’s lawyer has argued that the FIR against his client was illegal, ex-facie bad in law and needed to be quashed.

Farah, Raveena and Bharti of The Kapil Sharma Show had issued public apologies for hurting religious sentiments of the community seeking forgiveness.

