Bharti Singh’s husband wants to marry Karishma Tanna, says he’s blocked The Kapil Sharma Show comedienne days after police complaints with Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan

Bharti Singh’s husband Harsh Limbachiyaa has expressed his desire to marry Kahtron Ke Khiladi contestant Karishma Tanna saying that he had blocked The Kapil Sharma Show comedienne days after his wife faced police complaints with Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan.

During a stunt, Haarsh could be seen saying, “Bravo, well done Karishma. My second marriage will be with you.” He doesn’t stop here as his flirting continues. Haarsh says, “Karishma, come to me baby, come to me.”

As Karishma joins him after completing the challenge, Haarsh says, “Karishma, I knew that you will come for my sake.” Karishma too jokes saying that she had faced every single hurdle to join him mid-air. Haarsh once again repeats his line, “That’s it. My second marriage will be with you.”

The show’s host Rohit Shetty warns Haarsh that Bharti will thrash him with sugarcane. Unaffected by Rohit’s warning, Karishma says, “Bharti, Haarsh is mine.”

Haarsh continued to regale the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi at the expense of his relationship with Bharti. When contestant Dharmesh Yelande jokingly told him that Bharti was calling him on his phone, Haarsh said this couldn’t be true since he had blocked his wife’s number on his phone.

Later, he was seen telling Karishma that he wouldn’t hesitate to sell his Mumbai property, including his wife’s jewellery so that he could settle with the former in Bulgaria.

Some of the notable contestants in this year’s Khatron Ke Khiladi are Shivin Narang, Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Balraj Syal, Tejaswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, DJ Malishka and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Recently, a man in Maharashtra had demanded an immediate arrest of Bharti, Raveena and Farah for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community. Ashish Shinde had written to Director General of Police of Maharashtra demanding the arrest of the Bollywood actress, dance-director and the famous comedienne.

Bharti, Farah and Raveena were accused of hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community in a TV show called Backbenchers. Bharti had wrongly spelt Hallelujah.

The first police complaint against the three entertainment celebrities was filed by one Sonu Jafar in Amritsar of Punjab. Two more police cases were registered later in the state’s Ferozpur and Rupnagar districts. Another FIR was filed in Maharashtra’s Beed district. Angry Christians had also staged protests in some places in Punjab and Jammu. Bharti’s lawyer has argued that the FIR against his client was illegal, ex-facie bad in law and needed to be quashed.

Farah, Raveena and Bharti of The Kapil Sharma Show had issued public apologies for hurting religious sentiments of the community seeking forgiveness.