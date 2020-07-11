Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan too tests positive for COVID-19, no news on Aishwarya Rai yet

Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek Bachchan too has tested positive for COVID-19. The news of Abhishek testing positive for coronavirus came moments after Amitabh Bachchan tweeted confirming his hospitalisation. However, there is no news on the health condition of Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Sources close to Abhishek said that the actor had travelled to Andheri for dubbing three days ago.

Abhishek tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

His subsequent tweet read, “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them.”

The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020

Earlier, Senior Bachchan had tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

No sooner did the news of Bachchan’s ill-health came, his fans and well-wishers began to pray for his speedy recovery. Industrialist Naveen Jindal wrote on Twitter, “Wish you a speedy recovery sir.”

Only three days ago, Bachchan had shared a gut-wrenching poem in his own voice titled ‘This too shall pass.’

Mumbai is the state capital of Maharashtra, which continues to remain the worst-hit Indian state by coronavirus. Maharashtra’s coronavirus case count rose to 2,46,600 with a highest single-day spike of 8,139. The death toll rose by 223, taking the overall number of COVID-19 fatalities to 10,116.