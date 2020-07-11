Prayers pour in for Amitabh Bachchan after Bollywood megastar tests positive for COVID-19

Prayers have been pouring in on the microblogging site Twitter for Amitabh Bachchan after the Bollywood megastar tested positive for COVID-19 leading to his hospitalisation. This was after Bachchan himself tweeted confirming that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

No sooner did the news of Bachchan’s ill-health came, his fans and well-wishers began to pray for his speedy recovery. Industrialist Naveen Jindal wrote on Twitter, “Wish you a speedy recovery sir.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Wishing you a complete & speedy recovery @SrBachchan Sahib. Let this be one among the many fights you’ve fought & won, both real & reel.”

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar wrote, “OMG Get well soon Sir !”

Actress and TV show host Simi Garewal tweeted, “Oh dear God… Shocked to hear @SrBachchan has tested positive for COVID! ..and is in a hospital. I have faith in his ability to fight back this dreaded virus. We are all praying & sending great vibes for a quick recovery.”

Taking to Twitter, Bachchan had written, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Three of Bachchan’s domestic help, personal assistant and cook too have reportedly been tested for the coronavirus. According to some reports, his wife Jaya Bachchan too is likely to be tested for COVID-19.

Bachchan is currently admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital.

On 8 July, Bachchan had shared a heartrending poem in his own voice titled ‘This too shall pass.”