Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital. Bachchan tweeted saying that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Three of Bachchan’s domestic help, personal assistant and cook too have reportedly been tested for coronavirus. According to some reports, his wife Jaya Bachchan too is likely to be tested for COVID-19.

Hashtag #AmitabhBachchan has begun to trend on microblogging site Twitter as news on the Bollywood megastar’s ill-health came in.

More details awaited

