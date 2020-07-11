“This too shall pass”: Amitabh Bachchan shared gut-wrenching poem in own voice on COVID-19 pandemic three days ago

The news of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 has left his fans and well-wishers stunned. From industrialist Naveen Jindal to actress Simi Garewal, prayers have been pouring in for the speedy recovery of the Bollywood megastar. Only three days ago, Bachchan had shared a gut-wrenching poem in his own voice titled ‘This too shall pass.’

The poem had read, “This too shall pass. Difficulties are many, but this is only time. This shall pass. The will to live will once again rise. This shall pass.”

Bachchan had continued reciting the powerful words of his poetry, “Accepted that death has arrived by changing its face. Accepted that the night is dark, frightening and deep. People are sitting at the door, sulking. Some are frightened and sitting..hiding themselves. But, rest assured, this is just a moment. This will disperse within seconds.”

“The will to live will once again make its effects felt. Difficulties are many, but this is only time. This shall pass.”

T 3586 – This too shall pass .. pic.twitter.com/sjx3UV13c6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 8, 2020

Confirming the news of his hospitalisation, Bachchan tweeted on Saturday night, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

There are reports that three of Bachchan’s domestic help, personal assistant and cook too have been tested for coronavirus. According to some reports, his wife Jaya Bachchan is also likely to be tested for COVID-19.