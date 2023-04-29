Who Is 39-year-old Francisco Oropeza, Man Responsible For Killing 5 Including 8-Year-Old Child Dead in Texas Shooting? Religion, Girlfriend, Motive

In another chilling development, a 30-year-old man identified as Francisco Oropeza has killed five people including an eight-year-old child in Texas shooting. The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the suspect. The FBI’s Houston Field Office too has said that it had joined the investigation.

According to ABC News, a judge has issued an arrest warrant for Oropeza and assigned a $5 million bond.

According to San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area of Cleveland.

Who Is 39-year-old Francisco Oropeza?

Journalist Simon Ateba, who works as Chief White House Correspondent for Today News Africa tweeted sharing a photo of the Texas shooting suspect. Ateba said that the suspect was a Mexican national while all the victims are said to be immigrants from Honduras.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Capers has told Fox News Digital that he was ‘praying’ the suspect will be in custody within the next two to four hours.

Motive

According to media reports, the Texas shooting killer lost his cool after he was told by neighbours to stop shooting his gun in the front yard because there was a baby trying to sleep.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told KTRK, “My understanding is that the victims, they came over to the fence and said ‘Hey could [you not do your] shooting out in the yard? We have a young baby that’s trying to go to sleep,” and he had been drinking and he says ‘I’ll do what I want to in my front yard’.”

The argument soon turned deadly as Oropeza began to shoot indiscriminately. The victims desperately to shield their children from being killed. The police have discovered some bodies on top of children, who were unharmed.

Authorities believe that Oropeza used an AR-15-style rifle and was believed intoxicated when he killed his victims.

Religion, Girlfriend

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said that they were keeping the identities of the persons involved secret ‘at this time pending notification of the next of kin.’ Not much information is available in public domain about the suspect’s religion or personal life.