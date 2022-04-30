When is Eid-Al-fitr celebration 2022; latest report on Shawwal moon sighting from Saudi Arabia

Muslims around the world are eagerly waiting to see the Shawwal crescent so that they can celebrate this year’s Eid-Al-Fitr. The sighting of moon will also culminate the Holy month of Ramadan fasts when Muslims abstain from food and drinks from dawn to dusk.

The sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia will determine whether people in the United Kingdom and parts of India such as Karnataka and Kerala will celebrate Eid on Sunday or Monday.

This year, people in the UK began fasting from two different dates. Those following Saudi Arabia started their fasts from 2 April, while another section started observing their Ramadan fasts from 3 April.

Sighting of Shawwal moon

The crescent moon for the month of Islamic month of Shawwal was not sighted on Saturday, which means that Eid-Al-Fitr will now be celebrated on Monday after 30 days of Ramadan fasts.

Many countries including parts of India and the United Kingdom follow Saudi Arabia both in terms of starting the Ramadan fast and celebration of Eid-Al-Fitr.

An announcement by the official Twitter handle of Haramain Sharifain read, “The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1443 was NOT SEEN today, subsequently: Monday, 2nd May 2022 will be the day of Eid Al Fitr. The momth of Ramadan 1443 will complete 30 days tomorrow.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia ordered the search of the ‘Crescent of Shawwal 1443 on the evening of 29 Ramadan 1443 (30 April 2022) as per the Sunnah of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The main committee sat in Saudi city of Sudair and led by the astronomy department of Al Majmah University chaired by Chief Astronomer Abdullah Al Khudairi. Secondary Committees were based in Tumair, Riyadh, Makkah and other cities.

Chief Astronomer Abdullah Khudairi: “The atmosphere is suitable for observing the crescent Shawwal 1443 but mathematically the moon will set before the sun, and this means that there is little to no chance for the crescent to be seen today”

Astronomer Mutaib Al-Barghash in Tumair had said that the weather was clear and there was no obstruction in observation of the crescent.