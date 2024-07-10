South Africa mosque to remain open even after attempted terrorist attack

The management committee of the mosque in Durban has vowed to keep the place of worship open for worshippers even after an attempted terror attack.

Cops were called on Monday after a suspected terrorist attempted to target the mosque. This was after a security guard of the mosque approached the suspected terrorist exiting a vehicle that had entered the mosque driveway.

Yusuf Desai, a trustee at the Musjidur Rahman in the suburb of Durban North, was quoted as saying that the suspected terrorist threw something into the mosque before running away from the scene.

Three terrorists had attacked the imam of a Shia mosque and stabbed two others in Durban in May 2018.