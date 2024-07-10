Russia shuts up US, UK at Security Council, blames Zelenskyy for hospital attack | Janta Ka Reporter

Russian ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday made a powerful rebuttal to its critics including the US and the UK rejecting allegations that it carried out the deadly attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv. This happened in a special session of the Security Council on Tuesday.

More than 40 people including children were reportedly killed in the attack. While the US and the UK attacked Russia for its alleged role in the attack, Russia denied the charges and hinted at a Ukrainian hand in the deadly strike.

Here’s what the representatives from the US and the UK had said in their speeches.