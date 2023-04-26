Police arrest suspect in Alabama mass shooting, which left four dead; release chilling details

Authorities in Alabama have announced the arrest of six suspects in connection with the mass shooting at the Rose Supper Club. They’ve been identified as 15-year-old who can’t be named due to his age, Johnny Letron Brown, 20, Willie George Brown Jr., 19, Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, 20, and brothers Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16.

Among those killed included high school football star Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, who died saving the life of his sister Alexis, whose birthday celebration it was. Also killed were Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23.

Quoting local media reports, CNN reported that the investigators, who had found 89 shell casings, believed seven guns were used.