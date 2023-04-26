10 policemen, 1 civilian killed in blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Police in Chhattisgarh say that at least 10 policemen and one civilian have been killed in a blast caused by Maoists in the Dantewada area of the state.



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Bhagel, according to ANI, said, “There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared.”

Bhagel also tweeted, “The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We all the people of the state pay our respects to him. We all share in the grief of their families. May his soul rest in peace.”

These cops belonged to District Reserve Guard, which is a special force of police comprising mostly local tribals. These tribals have been trained by the government to fight Maoists.