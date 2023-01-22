At least 9 killed in Los Angeles mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations

There are reports of a mass shooting in Los Angeles during the celebration of Lunar New Year. The mass shooting has reportedly left at least nine people dead.

Quoting eye-witnesses, the Los Angeles Times reported that the shooting occurred at a dance studio on Garvey Avenue sometime after 10 PM local time.

The suspect is believed to be a male, police said.

Dozens of police personnel rushed to the crime scene with the footage shared on social media showing deserted, cordoned-off streets guarded by police cars.

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia said in a tweet, “Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighbouring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred.”

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles County’s San Gabriel Valley, approximately seven miles from downtown Los Angeles.