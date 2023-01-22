Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma faces double embarrassment on ‘Who’s Shah Rukh Khan’ statement; wife follows Bollywood star on Twitter

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is now facing double embarrassment for his loose talks as he claimed to not know who Bollywood actor Shah Rukh was. Hours later, the BJP politician sensationally confessed to answering a call from the actor at 2 AM in the night. Meanwhile, netizens are mocking Sarma by asking why he did not care to ask his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, who appears to be a fan of the Bollywood superstar.

Sarma tweeted on Sunday addressing the actor as ‘Shri’ as he informed how he had spoken to him at 2AM in the night.

“Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” Sarma tweeted.

Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023

This tweet by Sarma did not go down well with Twitter users as they began to mock the politician by asking why answered a call from a stranger in the middle of the night. Others reminded him that his wife followed Shah Rukh on Twitter.

Sarma on Saturday had dismissed a question from a reporter, who sought a reaction from him on the reports of vandalism from Hindutva thugs at one of the cinema halls in Guwahati for planning to screen Pathaan.

“Who’s Shah Rukh Khan?” he had replied disdainfully. When the reporter reminded him that Shah Rukh was a superstar, Sarma had said there were many Shah Rukh Khans in Assam.