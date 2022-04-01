Qatar World Cup Football Draw: Group of Death announced; England get easiest group

The draw for this year’s Football World Cup has been drawn and England have found themselves in the easiest group. England will be facing the USA, Islamic Republic of Iran and Scotland or Wales or Ukraine. The group of death is Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan.

Here are the complete list of all eight groups;

Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

England, which impressed everyone in the last year’s Euro championship by reaching the finals, will begin the tournament against Iran. The World Cup will be held in Qatar from 21 November till 18 December in Qatar, with the hosts playing Ecuador in the tournament’s opening game. There will be 64 matches in total.