Cristiano Ronaldo issues public apology for destroying fan’s phone after Manchester United’s defeat against Everton; makes incredible offer

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a stunning public apology for destroying a fan’s phone after his team Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat against Everton. The star footballer made an incredible offer to the fan, whose phone he had destroyed in disgust after the match.

Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo wrote, “It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.”

To redeem himself, the globally renowned footballer invited the fan to watch a match at Old Trafford. “I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship,” Ronaldo added.

His gesture earned him plenty of plaudits from fans. One wrote, “You are greatest of all time.” Another fan asked him to buy the fan a new phone.

In the viral video, Ronaldo was seen violently breaking a fan’s phone as Manchester United players left the stadium following a defeat. The defeat against Everton meant that Manchester United may not be able to finish fourth in the points table. The club’s inability to occupy the fourth position will deny them a chance to play in the next year’s Champions League.

Ronaldo assaulted a kid because he lost a game. Crazy pic.twitter.com/2Cr6mYNqT4 — MC (@CrewsMat10) April 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Saturday’s victory came as a huge lifeline for Everton as Frank Lampard’s side looked destined to face the relegation from the premier league. Everton are currently four points above the relegation zone. They will have to win most of their remaining eight matches to be able to play in the premier league next season.

As expected, Frank Lampard was elated after the match.