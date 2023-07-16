20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz ends Navok Djokovic’s Wimbledon juggernaut, wins singles title in five-set thriller

20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday ended Navok Djokovic’s Wimbledon juggernaut by winning the men’s singles title in a five-set thriller 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4.



The Serb stunned his Spanish opponent by winning the first set 6-1 with the set lasting barely half an hour. However, Alcaraz bounced back with vigour to take the second set to a tie-breaker, which was won by 20-year-old worrld number one player.

Buoyed by his new momentum, Alcaraz stunned everyone in the third set by snatching it 6-1. This forced Djokovic to take a comfort break.

The break appeared to work for 2nd seed Serbian as he went on to win the set 6-4, making it 2-2 in the match.

However, Djokovic appeared to show signs of fatigue as the match progressed. Such was his frustration in the final set that he smashed his racquet in anger, breaking it in front of the chair umpire.

Djokovic was seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and also the year Grand Slam after having won both the Australian Open and French Open titles in 2023.

A victory in today’s final would have also helped Djokovic to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

As for Alcaraz, this is his second Grand Slam title after having won the US Open last year.