Siddaramaiah faces criticism for agreeing to attend book release function of individual accused of Islamophobia, misogyny; Prakash Raj says ‘not good’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing criticism from members of the civil society in the southern Indian state for his decision to be the chief guest of someone, who’s accused of Islamophobia and misogyny among others. This was after it emerged that Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest at a function to release a new book of one Vishweshwar Bhat. Among those urging the Karnataka chief minister to withdraw his name from the event is famous actor Prakash Raj.



Advocate Vinay Sreeni took to Twitter to write, “Dear @siddaramaiah sir , it is disappointing that you are going as a chief guest for a book release by the hatemonger @VishweshwarBhat. Pls see a sample of his posts in the past. You are endorsing his Islamophobic, casteist and misogynistic behaviour. Pls withdraw ASAP sir.”

Dear @siddaramaiah sir , it is disappointing that you are going as a chief guest for a book release by the hatemonger @VishweshwarBhat . Pls see a sample of his posts in the past. You are endorsing his Islamophobic, casteist and misogynistic behaviour.

Pls withdraw ASAP sir. pic.twitter.com/gtlE2vw0km — ವಿನಯ್ ಕೂರಗಾಯಲ ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ Vinay K S (@vinaysreeni) July 16, 2023

Prakash Raj wrote, “Dear @siddaramaiah … Please think once.. It is not good for you… 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿#justasking.”

In October last year, Bhat had angered the National Commission for Women for his objectionable remarks about President Droupadi Murmu. Faced with possible action, Bhat had tendered an unconditional apology. This was after the NCW wrote on Twitter, “@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning post against the Hon’ble President. The Commission has sent a notice to the journalist to appear in person for a hearing on 26.10.2022 at 12.30pm. @sharmarekha.”

Also Read: “We will not tolerate moral policing”: Karnataka’s new Deputy CM DK Shivakumar issues warning to Hindutva fanatics

Siddaramaiah became the chief minister of Karnataka this year after the Congress registered a landslide on the promise of promoting communal harmony. However, the chief minister attending a book release function organised by an individual known for his Islamophobia and misogyny would raise questions on the Congress party’s resolve to fight communal forces in the state.