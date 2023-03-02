WATCH- Karnataka BJP MLA’s bureaucrat son arrested after being caught taking Rs. 40 lakh bribe ahead of assembly polls

Karnataka BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa has found himself in a spot of bother after the state’s Lokayukta caught his bureaucrat son, Prashanth Kumar, taking a bribe of Rs. 40 lahks from a contractor. The opposition Congress has launched a tirade on the state’s BJP government ahead of this year’s crucial assembly elections.

According to reports, the accused bureaucrat is the chief accounts officer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). Kumar was arrested from the office of the state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, which manufactures the popular soap brand, Mysore Sandal Soap.

Ironically, Kumar’s politician father, who is an MLA from Channagiri in the Davangere district, is the chairman of the KSDL. The Lokayukta has named both the father and son as accused in the bribe case.

A report by news agency PTI said that the 2008 batch Karnataka Administrative Services officer had demanded a bribe of Rs. 80 lahks from a contractor for allowing him to buy raw materials required to manufacture soap and other detergents. The contractor reportedly approached the Lokayukta, which swung into action to lay a trap to nab Kumar red-handed.

“The money was received on behalf of the KSDL chairman Virupakshappa for raw material procurement. The trap was laid at 6.45 pm. Chairman of KSDL and the accused, who received money, are father-and-son,” Lokayukta sources were quoted as saying.

The developed became the topic of intense conversation on social media, where users poked fun at the BJP.

