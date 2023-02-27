JSP honoured with CSR Journal Excellence Award

Leading steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) was declared the Winner of the prestigious CSR Journal Excellence Award 2022 under the category of Education and Skill Development for its Special Education Programme “Asha – the Hope” Programme for DiyangJan, held at Mumbai on 25 February 2023.

Maharashtra Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Sindhe, who attended the event, applauded the corporates for various inclusive development programmes under their CSR initiatives. Shinde congratulated the winners and the runner-up awardees and appreciated the grand jury for adopting a stringent selection process.

On behalf of the company and its CSR arm, JSP Foundation, Prashant Hota, President & JSP’s Group Head CSR & Education, received the award in National Stock Exchange Auditorium, Mumbai.

Congratulating the Team CSR for receiving the prestigious Award, the chairperson of JSP Foundation, Shallu Jindal, said, “Asha the Hope, the Flagship Programme of JSP Foundation for rehabilitating and mainstreaming the DivyangJan is close to my heart. We chase our dream for an Inclusive India where none should be left out of the basic needs of life. Education is the building block of Civilizations and I strongly believe that our Digyang Children and Citizens will continue to be nation-builders if we all discharge our responsibility to support them with inclusive measures, appropriate rehabilitation and special education. I am thankful to the Jury for recognizing our work and selecting us as the Winner of this prestigious CSR Journal Excellence Award”.

Asha the Hope Programme, run by JSP Foundation in Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, is a flagship CSR initiative of JSP.

Under this programme, centre-based therapeutic and rehabilitation services such as occupational therapy, speech training, special education and skill training are given to children with special needs. More than 5000 children are being rehabilitated and encompassed under a holistic special education initiative.

Recently, JSP has been honoured with various awards, including the Golden Peacock Award 2022 for its excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility activities in the Steel Sector and FICCI CSR Special Commendation Award for its efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company has been declared the winner of the recently announced National CSR Award by the Ministry of Corporate Affair, Government of India in two categories.