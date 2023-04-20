“Today is an unforgettable day”: Karma hits BJP in Karnataka, MLA KG Bopaiah submits nomination to Hijab-clad election officer

The BJP demonised Muslim women in Islamic headscarves and even banned them from entering schools and colleges. The topic dominated Indian and global media coverage as the matter reached the Supreme Court, which delivered a split verdict last year. The BJP is now facing widespread embarrassment after one of its top MLAs has been forced to submit his nomination papers ahead of the assembly polls to a Hijab-clad election officer in the state.

BJP MLA KG Bopaiah, who has represented his party in the state assembly from Virajpet in Coorg, recently shared a series of photos announcing how he had submitted his nomination papers. He wrote, “Today I submitted my nomination as BJP candidate in Virajpet assembly constituency, today is an unforgettable day, I have taken the blessings of God and submitted the nomination papers with victory determination. (sic)”

He added, “The wish of the huge crowd that came to submit the nomination papers today has become my protection. Thank you to all the Devil and party officials who participated. (sic)”

In one of the photos shared by Bopiah himself, the BJP lawmaker was seen posing for the camera along with the hijab-clad election officer, identified as Shabana M Sheikh. This triggered a wave of reactions as netizens highlighted the irony.

Twitter Mubariz wrote, “BJP tried to ban Hijab in Karnataka, but look where fate brought their candidates. This BJP MLA, KG Bopaiah, had to file his nomination today with a hijab-clad election officer in Virajpet, Coorg.”

BJP tried to ban Hijab in Karnataka, but look where fate brought their candidates. This BJP MLA, KG Bopaiah, had to file his nomination today with a hijab-clad election officer in Virajpet, Coorg.#BJP #Hindutva #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/vYvWkuQZ01 — Mubariz (@Muby) April 19, 2023

User Natasha Ramarathnam wrote, “Shouldn’t he have refused. And said he will not contest.” User Mohammed Adnan Khan wrote, “This pic gives immense sukoon to my heart , Mashallah.”

The ban on Hijab for Muslim girls in Karnataka was imposed by the BJP government in Karnataka. Muslim girls didn’t receive the relief that they were expecting from the Supreme Court. However, the top court may consider setting up a larger bench to hear the case after the two-judge bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Hemant Gupta delivered a split verdict.