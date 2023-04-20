Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 1 Advance Booking: Theatre owner declares Salman Khan-starrer film blockbuster even before release; lags behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

Salman Khan has thrown his weight behind his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan by leaving no stone unturned in promoting his Eid release. The bollywood megastar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with his cast crew and inundated his social media platforms with the trailer of and songs from the film. Salman on Tuesday announced the opening of advance bookings. Going by the reports of response to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Day 1 Advance Booking, it appears that the film has only sold a little over 66,000 tickets. However, much to the excitement of Salman, a prominent theatre owner has predicted the film to be a blockbuster.

Gaiety Galaxy owner, Manoj Desaid, said that he planned to screen Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to both his theatres when the film releases on 21 April. Desai said that he expects many fans waiting outside the theatre due to excitement building around Salman’s Eid release.

Also Read: Pathaan Day 1 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film breaks records; slap to members of boycott gang

He said, “50-60% public have made the bookings. This will go up further in the coming days. But, there will be a slight dip on 21 9on the day of the film’s release). Only our Hindu brothers will come because this is the last day of Ramadan (Holy month of fasting for Muslims). They (Muslims) will never watch the film that day. But there will be no looking back from 22 April onward.”

Desaid predicted the film to be a blockbuster even though it has not been able to sell as many tickets in advance bookings as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan did in the same period. Pathaan had sold 5.56 lakh tickets in advance bookings across India. The film went on to break all kinds of box office records.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif among others.