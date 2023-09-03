“Bring it on”: MK Stalin’s son dares critics after threats of legal action over ‘Eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ comments

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin has challenged his critics to take legal actions over his ‘Eradicate Sanatana Dharma’ remarks. Unfazed by mounting criticism, Udhayanidhi took to social media to silence his detractors by reiterating that he had never called for a genocide of Hindus.

“I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister’s son maintained that he was ‘ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatan Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum.’

Reacting a social media user, who threatened to take legal actions over his remarks, Udhayanidhi said, Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats. We, the followers of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar, would fight forever to uphold social justice and establish an egalitarian society under the able guidance of our Hon’ble CM @mkstalin . I will say it today, tomorrow, and forever: Our resolve to stop Sanathana Dharma from the Dravidian land would not reduce even a bit.”

In his speech, Udhayanidhi had compared Sanatana dharma to diseases such as dengue and malaria. Several BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda have reacted sharply to his speech.

Speaking at an election rally in Rajasthan, Shah said, “For the last two days INDIA alliance is insulting ‘Sanatana Dharma’. Leaders of DMK and Congress are talking about ending ‘Sanatana Dharma’ just for vote bank politics. This is not the first time they have insulted our ‘Sanatana Dharma’.”