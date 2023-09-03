World cricket mourn tragic death of Heath Streak

Cricketers around the world have condoled the tragic death of former Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak, who passed away at the age of 49.



Reacting to the news of his death, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Saddened by the passing of Heath Streak. One of the greats in bowling, he was a towering figure in cricket. May god give strength to his family and friends! #HeathStreak.”

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin wrote, “RIP Heath Streak.”

Former India batter Virender Sehwag wrote, “Sad to hear the passing away of #HeathStreak. He was a prominent figure in the rise of Zimbabwe cricket in the late 90’s and early 2000’s and very competetive. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and friends.”

Former India batter VVS Laxman wrote, “My heartfelt condolences to #HeathStreak’ s family and friends. He was a fierce competitor and led Zimbabwe admirably. May God give strength to the bereaved family.”

Streak played 65 Tests for Zimbabwe and took 216 wickets. He also scalped 239 wickets in 185 One Day Internationals.

As a batter, he scored 2943 runs in 189 One Day Internationals including 13 fifties and 1,990 runs in 65 Tests including one century and 11 half-centuries.