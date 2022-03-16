“Wasn’t invited to Charanjit Singh Channi’s oath”: Manish Tewari thanks Bhagwant Mann for invitation with dig at own colleague

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday thanked the new Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for inviting him to his oath-taking ceremony. Tewari also used the opportunity to take a dig at his own colleague, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, for not inviting him when he took the oath of office last year.

Sharing the invitation card on Twitter, Tewari wrote on Twitter, “I congratulate @BhagwantMann on being sworn in as Chief Minister. I thank him for inviting me to his swearing in. Due to Parliament being in session I will not be able to make it. It is ironic I was not invited to @CHARANJITCHANNI ‘s swearing in though he was one of my MLA’s.”

Mann’s Aam Aadmi Party created history in the just-concluded polls in Punjab by winning 92 out of 117 seats. The Congress could only win 18 seats.

Tewari was not on the list of star campaigners by his own party. There were reports of Tewari skipping the event attended by Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar in January this year. Other four MPs skipping the event included Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Gill, Preneet Kaur and Mohammad Sadiq. This was widely viewed as a deep rift within the party just before the polls.