Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi acquitted in Delhi riots case after spending more than 2 years in jail

A court in Delhi has acquitted former JNU students leader, Umar Khalid, and Khalid Saifi from United Against Hate in a Delhi riots case. They have been in jail under sedition charges since September 2020.

The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala. Both Khalid and Saifi, however, will continue to remain in jail since they are also booked under the draconian sedition law for the larger conspiracy in the Delhi riots case.

More than 50 people were killed in anti-Muslim pogrom in north-eastern Delhi in February 2020. Both Khalid and Saifi were never a part of the violent mobs, but the Delhi Police booked them for allegedly hatching larger criminal conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the Delhi court judge has framed charges against former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and 10 other accused under various offences of the IPC.

The news of Khalid and Saifi being discharged in one case related to the Delhi riots evoked strong reactions from netizens. User Nabiya Khan asked, “Delhi Court discharges Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi in FIR 101/2020 of the Delhi Violence case. How long before they are discharged also in the farcical UAPA case under FIR 59/2020?”

User Azad Sonu wrote, “Umar khalid is topper of JNU not an ordinary student he has been kept in jail for more than 2 years …..don’t you think?? it was a trap …..isn’t this jsst a f#king targeted a particular man to belong a particular community Although?? judiciary is alive yet.”

Another user wrote, “Delhi Court discharges #UmarKhalid and #khalidSaifi in #DelhiRiots case but they will remain in judicial custody due to UAPA FIR. It’s high time to look at some laws that make state powerful enough to control the voice of the Opposition in India.”

