Who Was 21-year-old TikTok Star Megha ThaKur? Parents Write Moving Note In Canada

21-year-old TikTok star, Megha Thakur, has died unexpectedly, confirmed her parents in a moving social media post. The TikTok star, who had close to one million followers, frequently posted videos of her dancing and promoting body positivity.



In a heartfelt note, Thakur’s parents wrote, “It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours.

“Megha was a confident and independent young woman. She will be dearly missed. She loved her fans and would have wanted you to know of her passing. At this time, we request your blessings for Megha. Your thoughts and prayers will be with her in her onward journey- Megha’s loving parents.”

Thakur’s funeral services were held in Canada on 29 November.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megha (@meghaminnd)

Thakur was just one-year-old when her parents moved to Canada. She made her TikTok debut after starting her college life.

The late TikTok star also had over one lakh followers on Instagram.

Also Read: Sonali Phogat, former Bigg Boss contestant and TikTok star, found dead in Goa

The news of Thakur’s death stunned netizens, who paid tribute to the late social media star. One wrote, “this is too devastating, i can’t believe this .. rest in peace beautiful angel 🤍 you brought joy and helped a lot of people loving themselves 💘”

Another commented, “She really chose to use her platform and influence to make other people feel good about themselves. What a loss for the world.”

In August this year, Indian TikTok star, Sonali Phogat, was found dead in a Goa hotel while holidaying in the coastal India state. The police later launched an investigation into her death with many suspecting murder.