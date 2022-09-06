This is why Cyrus Mistry’s death has adversely affected NCP MP Supriya Sule; Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi sends hugs

NCP MP and Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, was one of the first to publicly condole the death of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry after the latter died in a road accident in Palghar in Maharashtra. Days later, Sule once again took to social media to express her grief on Mistry’s death saying that she still couldn’t believe that Mistry was gone. Her post prompted many well-wishers and friends to react with Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi sending hugs to her.

Sharing a couple of throwback photos of herself with Mistry, the NCP MP wrote on Instagram, “Adore you..Still can’t believe it. We will forever miss you. Rest in peace Cyrus.”

Mistry died in a tragic road accident when he was on his way to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. His Mercedes car hit a divider in Palghar in Maharashtra. It later emerged that the former Tata Sons chairman wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Reacting to the news of Mistry’s death, Sule had tweeted, “Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus.”

In another social media post, Sule had written, “Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Rest in Peace Cyrus.”

Sule was very close to Mistry as both enjoyed a close bond with each other. The NCP politician treated him like her brother. From the photos shared by Sule, it’s clear that both often got together for social gatherings. It’s in this context that she has found it difficult to come to terms with his untimely death.

Mistry was unceremoniously from the post of Chairman of Tata Sons in October 2016. He had challenged the decision in court but the Supreme Court termed his sacking legal.

Ratan Tata, who is usually quite prolific on Instagram, has not posted any condolence message for Mistry.