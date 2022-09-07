Chelsea sack manager Thomas Tuchel after shock defeat in Champions League match; fans react in anger

Chelsea have sacked their manager, Thomas Tuchel, hours after the club suffered a shock defeat in a Champions League tie. Dinamo Zagreb had defeated Chelsea 0-1 in a group match on Tuesday night. Fans have reacted in anger to the news of Tuchel’s sacking.



The club said in a statement, “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.”

Tuchel was appointed on 26 January, 2021, replacing Frank Lampard. He led the club to their second Champions League title within four months of his appointment. 49-year-old former Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain boss also went on to add the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup later that year.

However, Chelsea have struggled in the new season and have suffered several defeats in the English Premier League.

Fans have reacted angrily to the news of Tuchel’s sacking. They have taken to social emdia to register their outrage.

Sacking managers is not the answer, I was distraught when we sacked Jose Mourinho both times, was distraught when we sacked Carlo Ancelotti & likewise for Antonio Conte. This Thomas Tuchel sacking hurts me the most as I thought he would be given time. — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) September 7, 2022

You gave us one of the best moments of my lives, you embodied everything Chelsea should be, you stuck with us during the threat of liquidation, the real fans didn’t give up on you, the new owners did, thank you @TTuchelofficial 💙 pic.twitter.com/JX8ZQ2PF5f — Pys (@CFCPys) September 7, 2022

Thomas Tuchel stuck with Chelsea through our darkest hours. He was the perfect representative our club during the sanctions and the ownership change. Now after a few bad results Boehly decides to give him the sack. This is nothing short of a disgrace. There will be consequences. — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) September 7, 2022