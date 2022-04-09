Supertech twin towers to be demolished in massive blast on 22 May, residents of two housing societies asked to vacate; expressway to shut for one hour

Residents of two neighbouring societies of Supertech’s illegally built twin towers in Noida’s Sector 93A have been asked to vacate their homes for one day as Noida Authority plans to demolish them in a powerful blast on 22 May. The adjacent Noida Expressway is also likely to be shut for one hour.

The Noida Authority has hired the services of Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions to carry out the demolition. The firm will carry out a test blast on Sunday (today) to assess the number of explosives it needs for the final demolition.

“A test blast will be performed at the Supertech Emerald twin towers situated in sector 93A Noida, India, on Sunday April 10 at 2.30 PM. For your own safety, an Exclusion Zone will be enforced by the Military and Police. All residents within this zone are required to remain inside their apartments and refrain from standing on their balconies between 2.15 PM and 2.45 PM, ” news agency PTI quoted an advisory from the officials.

According to reports, a test blast would be carried out at 2.30 pm on Sunday in the society. Two housing societies affected by the demolition drive are Supertech Emerald Court and ATS Village.

Supertech Emerald Court Owner Resident Welfare Association from the adjacent housing society, Supertech Emerald Court, had moved the Supreme Court challenging the construction of the twin towers. The owners and residents of Supertech Emerald Court had argued that the construction of the twin towers, more than twice the height of the adjacent housing society had an adverse impact on them.

They said that Supertech had not informed them about its plan to construct a 40-storey twin towers when they bought flats in Supertech Emerald Court. Residents of Supertech Emerald Court often complained that twin towers restricted their access to the proper view, fresh air, and sunlight, particularly in winters, when the lack of sunlight made their lives miserable.