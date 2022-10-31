Subramanian Swamy expresses fear as he invokes murdered BJP leader Haren Pandya; later issues clarification on murder

Former BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday expressed his fears about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ‘doing Haren Pandya’ on him. Pandya, a former home minister in the then Gujarat government headed by Narendra Modi, was murdered in 2003 when he was seated in his car after a morning walk.



Swamy on Monday took to Twitter to write, “I hope Modi & Shah are not planning a Haren Pandeya on me. If so I may have to alert my friends. Remember I give as good as I get. The duo have even bluffed those in the highest authority in RSS.”

However, when a Twitter asked Swamy if he was accusing Modi and Shah of their involvement in the murder of Pandya, he replied, “Haren Pandeya’s sidelining from the BJP.”

The lower court had convicted 12 accused in Pandya’s murder case, but the Gujarat High Court in 2011 came down heavily on the CBI for its botched up investigation and reversed the lower court’s order. The then Modi government of Gujarat filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, where a bench headed by former CJI Arun Mushra once again convicted those 12 accused.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has come down heavily on the Centre’s Narendra Modi government as it raised questions on the security cover of Swamy. Justice Yashwant Varma, according to the Bar and Bench website, asked the Modi government how it intended to provide security cover to Swam at the latter’s private residence. The government told the high court that security personnel were being used to maintain law and order during the festive season.

This angered the judge, who said, “Oh please! Don’t float such general statements, that too, early in the morning. Did you withdraw security cover from him and place them to manage security during festivals?”

Swamy has been a vocal critic of Modi on many foreign policies and the tackling of the economic crisis.