Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID19

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into self-isolation.

Gadkari took to Twitter to announce, “I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested.”

— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2022

Several BJP leaders including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Shripad Naik wished Gadkari a speedy recovery. Sarma said, “Wish you speedy recovery Adarniya Gadkari ji. Praying to Maa Kamakhya for your sound health and well-being.”

Naik tweeted, “Get well soon @nitin_gadkari ji. My prayers for your good health.”

Several states in India have imposed restrictions in view of the rising cases of the Omicron variant. The Election Commission banned rallies in poll-bound five states until 15 January. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa are scheduled to go for assembly polls next month. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.