Night curfew imposed in Delhi with immediate effect after surge in COVID-19 cases

The Delhi government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew till 30 April with immediate effect due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The curfew will be valid from 10 PM till 5 AM.



Private doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will remain exempt from the night curfew if an ID card is produced, reported ANI. Passengers going to airports, railway stations and bus stations too would be exempted if a valid ticket is produced. Pregnant women and patients going for treatment will also be exempted.

In addition, buses, metro, autos, taxis and other modes of public transport will be allowed to ferry only those people who are exempt from night curfew.

This is the most severe restrictions imposed by Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government since the nationwide lockdown last year. Kejriwal has previously said that the lockdown was not the solution to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to impose night curfew came just hours after the Kejriwal government decided that one-third of the vaccination centres will remain open from 9 PM to 9 AM.

The latest order has come a day after Delhi reported 3,548 fresh cases and 15 deaths.

The last time that night curfew was imposed in Delhi was on 31 December and 1 January to stop people from gathering in large numbers during the New Year’s celebrations.