Madhya Pradesh’s BJP minister performs puja at airport to ward off coronavirus; video goes viral

Madhya Pradesh’s tourism minister and a BJP leader, Usha Thakur, has triggered a fresh controversy after a video of her performing puja at the Indore airport went viral. In the video, Thakur could be seen performing puja before a statue of Ahilya Bai Holkar to ward off coronavirus.

The video was shared by a local journalist, who wrote, “MP tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur prays before statue of Indore’s legendary ruler Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Indore Airport for end of COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave. With 887 new cases, Indore presently has 6921 active cases.”

Earlier, according to NDTV, Thakur had claimed that ‘havan’ of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours.

India is currently witnessing a new surge in COVID-19 cases with several states reporting the shortage of COVID vaccines.

