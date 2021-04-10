Madhya Pradesh’s BJP minister performs puja at airport to ward off coronavirus; video goes viral

Madhya Pradesh’s tourism minister and a BJP leader, Usha Thakur, has triggered a fresh controversy after a video of her performing puja at the Indore airport went viral. In the video, Thakur could be seen performing puja before a statue of Ahilya Bai Holkar to ward off coronavirus.

The video was shared by a local journalist, who wrote, “MP tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur prays before statue of Indore’s legendary ruler Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Indore Airport for end of COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave. With 887 new cases, Indore presently has 6921 active cases.”

MP tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur prays before statue of Indore’s legendary ruler Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at Indore Airport for end of COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave. With 887 new cases, Indore presently has 6921 active cases. @NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard pic.twitter.com/SnR6SlMepX — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) April 9, 2021

Earlier, according to NDTV, Thakur had claimed that ‘havan’ of a cow dung cake can keep a house sanitised for 12 hours.

India is currently witnessing a new surge in COVID-19 cases with several states reporting the shortage of COVID vaccines.