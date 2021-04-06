LIVE: Biggest day in ongoing assembly polls as 20 crore people cast votes in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

As many as 20 20 crore people will cast their votes in four states and one union territory today as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry go to polls. This is the first time that Tamil Nadu will see elections without two former chief ministers namely J Jayalalithaa or M Karunanidhi.

Today will be the third phase of polling in West Bengal and Assam. While Bengal has five more rounds of polling left, today will be the last phase of polling in Assam. The third phase will see 31 seats go to polling in Bengal. The ruling Trinamool had won 29 of these seats five years ago.

Polling in Tamil Nadu’s 234 seats, 140 seats in Kerala and Puducherry’s 30 seats would be concluded in a single phase. In Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK is contesting 191 seats, while 23 seats have been allocated to the PMK. The BJP is fighting on 20 seats as part of the alliance.

The Congress has teamed up with the DMK with both the parties contesting 25 and 188 seats respectively.

The fight in Kerala is between the LDF led by the Left parties and the Congress-led UDF. LDF’s Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking a second term as the chief minister, while the Congress would hope to oust him from the government on 2 May, the day of the counting of votes.

Assam will see 40 seats up for grabs in the final phase of the polls today. The Congress has stitched an alliance with the AIUDF led by Badruddin Ajmal, while the BJP is contesting this year’s elections in alliance with the AGP and the UPPL.

LIVE UPDATES:

14:12 PM: Goons of BJP attacked TMC candidate Sujata Mondal at Arandi-I booth no.263 Mahallapara. Her personal security officer has suffered injuries on head & is in critical state. CRPF personnel were silent spectators: TMC’s Derek O’Brien to EC. (ANI)

13:52 PM: BJP workers chased TMC’s Arambagh candidate Sujata Mondal, hit her on head near polling booth: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

12:18 PM: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor casts his vote at a polling station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

“The turnout has been pretty high by 10 am, already 20% , which is unusual for Kerala. As a general rule, when the turnout is high, the UDF will prevail”, he says. (ANI)

11:51 AM: There’re 40 seats in this phase, we are expecting to win on 22 of them, number can be higher. This elections we will win more seats. Last time we had won 84 seats, we are expecting at least 90 seats this time: Assam Minister & BJP candidate Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari. (ANI)

10:40 AM: Situation is fine at many places but not okay where we’re strong. At booth 45, people voted for TMC but it’s going to BJP. In Arandi-ii, our workers were beaten. Central Forces are also not neutral.They’re telling people to vote for BJP: Sujata Mondal, TMC candidate from Arambagh (ANI)

09:54 AM: Actor Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini arrive at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur to cast their vote for #TamilNaduElections. (ANI)

09:17 AM: All allegations (by BJP) are false. When a party weakens, it gives baseless statements. It is they who facilitate hooliganism, they bring money & people from outside. Whatever they say is a lie. Voters in South 24 Parganas is with TMC & Mamata Banerjee: Saokat Molla, TMC MLA. (ANI)

08:44 AM: Sector Officer has been suspended. It was a reserved EVM that has been removed from the election process. Severe action will be taken against all involved: Election Commission of India (ECI)

EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader in Uluberia, West Bengal. (ANI)

8:06 AM: BJP will have an impressive show this time, there’s no doubt about it. I will win from the Palakkad constituency with a big margin. My entry into BJP has given a different image to the party: ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan, BJP candidate. (ANI)