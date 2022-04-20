Kumar Vishwas warns Bhagwant Mann after Punjab Police team reaches Ghaziabad home

Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday took to Twitter to issue a warning to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after a police team reportedly visited the former’s house in Ghaziabad.



Vishwas, who had accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of a secret pact with Khalistani elements just before the assembly polls, wrote on Twitter, “The Punjab Police have arrived at my house this morning. I am warning Bhagwant Mann, who I was responsible for bringing to the (AAP) party. You are allowing a man sitting in Delhi to play with the power vested in you by the people of Punjab. He (Arvind Kejriwal) will betray you and Punjab in the future. Just remember my warning.”

सुबह-सुबह पंजाब पुलिस द्वार पर पधारी है।एक समय, मेरे द्वारा ही पार्टी में शामिल कराए गए @BhagwantMann को आगाह कर रहा हूँ कि तुम, दिल्ली में बैठे जिस आदमी को, पंजाब के लोगों की दी हुई ताक़त से खेलने दे रहे हो वो एक दिन तुम्हें व पंजाब को भी धोखा देगा।देश मेरी चेतावनी याद रखे🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yDymGxL1gi — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 20, 2022

Just before this year’s Punjab assembly polls, Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of being a Khalistani sympathiser and expressing his desire to become the first prime minister of an independent Punjab.

Vishwas was later accorded a ‘Y’ category security cover the Centre’s Narendra Modi government.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP won a historic landslide in Punjab, winning 92 out of 117 seats in the state.