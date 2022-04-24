Kerala Education Minister exposes Atishi’s claims on Delhi Model, netizens take potshots at AAP MLA’s misleading claims

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty has publicly exposed AAP MLA Atishi for making misleading claims to promote the much-claimed Delhi Model. The AAP MLA is now facing widespread ridicule for her ‘fake news.’

Atishi had taken to Twitter to share a series of photos with a claim that officials from Kerala had visited to learn about Delhi’s education model so that they could replicate the same in their state. Atishi wrote, “It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt’s idea of nation building. Development through collaboration.”

It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state.

However, Kerala Education Minister Sivankutty was quick to expose the AAP MLA’s claims saying no officials from the state education department had visited Delhi. Taking a dig at Atishi’s claims, Sivankutty asked the AAP MLA to reveal the identity of the ‘officials’ from Kerala who visited Delhi.

“Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,” Sivankutty tweeted.

Left red-faced by Kerala’s education minister, Atishi posted an update a day later revealing the names of those who were welcomed by her. They were Victor T.I, Regional Secy of CBSE School Management Association, and Dr. M. Dinesh Babu from the Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes.

In the absence of these details in Atishi’s first tweet, it gave an impression that officials from the Kerala government had come to learn about Delhi’s education system. However, as it emerged, those visiting were individuals who represented private entities.

As expected, Atishi began to face public ridicule from netizens.

Journalist Shivam Vij wrote, “Kerala’s education minister exposes Fraud Aadmi Party’s fraud propaganda. Delhi’s eduction “outcomes” have been achieved by denying weak students the chance to take board exams. Hence the high pass percentage. Fraud Fascist Atishi should indeed study Kerala education model.”

