Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: KSEEB to DECLARE Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 on 19 May @ sslc.karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is set to DECLARE Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 on 19 May on its official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. This was announced by Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Friday. This means that around 8 lakh students will no longer have to wait endlessly for their results.

Nagesh tweeted, “Karnataka SSLC Exam Results will be announced on May 19th.”

8,73,846 candidates from across 15,387 schools in Karnataka this year registered for the SSLC exams. They included 4,52,732 male, 4,21,110 female candidates. Also among them were four transgender students.

Follow these steps to access your results:

Visit the official website of Karnataka Board – karresults.nic.in .

. Click on the link which says Karnataka 10th result 2022

Enter the class 10 registration number and click on the submit button

Karnataka SSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and save a copy for future references

About KSEEB

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board came into existence in the year 1966. It conducts examinations for class 10th of affiliated schools and 12 other examinations like Karnataka open school, Diploma in Education, Music etc. The Board has Bangalore as its headquarters. Examination related issues pertaining to four educational divisions are addressed by divisional secretaries or ex-officio Joint Directors of the Board at Belguam, Kalaburgi and Mysore. KSEEB headquarters is at Malleshwaram, Bangalore which houses the Secretary’s office for Bangalore educational division also.

Every year nearly 8.5 lakh students appear for the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examination which will be conducted in March/April of every year. The Board reconducts the same examination in the month of June for the benefit of the students who fail in main examinations. Nearly 2.20 lac students take the supplementary examination.

Director, Exams is the head of the Board for all the issues related to SSLC examinations. Matters related to other exams will be dealt by the Director, other exams. List of other examinations and related information is given in the website www.sslc.karnataka.gov.in

The Board has separate wings for administrative matters, accounts, tenders, evaluation and scrutiny of applications of candidates. There are nine scrutiny sections which verify the applications of SSLC from all the 34 educational districts. Computer section is common for all the wings of the Board.

Various steps have been initiated from the year 2017-18 to digitalize the whole examination process. Registration for the examination has become online and the same method is followed for downloading of admission tickets and the results. The Board has done away with the usage of OMRs for the purpose of communication of marks from evaluation centres and is instead, using online portal for the purpose. This has not only saved the time but also avoided possible wrong scanning in case of faulty shadings. Results are conveyed to the students through SMSs. Online services for Migration Certificate, Marks card Verification, Providing Second/Third/ Fourth copy of markscard/Failed markscard of previous years, Photocopy, Retotalling & Revaluation of answer scripts are made available under Pragathi-10 programme. Students can also download the marks sheet using digiLocker app.

Karnataka State Quality Assessment and Accreditation Council is another major wing of KSEEB. Main task of KSQAAC is to assess the quality of education imparted at primary, higher primary and secondary levels through State achievement surveys.