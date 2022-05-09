“Isn’t it extortion?”: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says BJP’s Krit Somaiya’s NGO received donations worth crores from companies under ED radar

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has sensationally alleged that an NGO run by BJP’s Kirit Somaiya received donations worth crores of rupees from companies under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.



Raut said that he will soon file an official complaint in the matter.

“Kirit ka Kamal! 2013-14: Kirit makes allegations agnst a company. 2016: Company Chief is probd by @dir_ed. 2018-19: Yuvak Pratishthan gets HUGE donation frm d Very SAME compny. Aap Chronology samjhiye! BTW,Isn’t ths a case of ED & EOW invstgatn? I wil file a complnt soon!”

In another tweet, Raut wrote, “Isn’t ths EXTORTION? How come Kirit Somaiya’s Yuvak Pratishthan gets Donations worth crores frm comps. tht r on ED,CBI,IT,SEBI radar? OR,is it a dirty game of turning Black money to white? Hisab toh Dena hoga,Bhai! I hv alrdy filed a complnt wth Charity Commsnr & inv agencs.”

Kirit ka Kamal! 2013-14:

Kirit makes allegations agnst a company 2016:

Company Chief is probd by @dir_ed 2018-19:

Yuvak Pratishthan gets HUGE donation frm d Very SAME compny. Aap Chronology samjhiye! BTW,Isn't ths a case of ED & EOW invstgatn? I wil file a complnt soon! pic.twitter.com/hpFMTaeUFG — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 9, 2022

The Mumbai Police had earlier filed a criminal case against Somaiya, his son Neil and others based on a complaint from an Indian army veteran. Somaiya has been booked under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention).

Somaiya is accused of collecting Rs. 57 crore to save INS Vikrant, which was decommissioned in 1997. The aircraft carrier, which played a key role India’s war against Pakistan in 1971, was sold in an online auction in 2014 before being scrapped the same year.