A huge controversy has erupted on social media after an ex-IAS officer shared a video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accusing him of abusing the cameraman working for news agency ANI. No sooner did the video of Adityanath allegedly abusing the ANI representative in question go viral, BJP supporters moved with lightning speed to defend the UP chief minister by declaring the viral video edited.

In the video shared by the ex-IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh, Adityanath could be seen sharing his reaction on the COVID-19 vaccines as he thanked scientists. However, as he says ‘I welcome the country’s scientists,’ some disturbances are noticed. This prompts Adityanath to allegedly abuse the ANI cameraman.

ये है मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का असली चेहरा। ANI के कैमरामैन को ज़रा सी आवाज पर ‘चूतिया कहीं के’ कह कर संबोधित कर रहे हैं। खैर ANI के साथ यही होना चाहिए, देश की सबसे बड़ी एजेंसी जब सरकारी प्रवक्ता से भी बदतर चाटुकारिता करने लगे तब यह होना लाज़मी है। संत की भाषा सुनिए। pic.twitter.com/bWY1J1gCCR — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) April 5, 2021

The video has now been seen by nearly three lakh people on Twitter alone. ANI soon issued a clarification saying that it had ‘retracted’ the earlier video of the UP CM.

Video byte of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Covid vaccination (Editors note: Earlier issued Live Sound byte is retracted) pic.twitter.com/td9qQHSnrX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 5, 2021

Supporters of Adityanath have demanded action against the ex-IAS officer for defaming the UP CM. But, unaffected by threats of legal action, Singh has dared ANI to release the original video in its entirety. Meanwhile, the topic has begun to dominate social media conversations.

हद हो गयी, ANI तक ने ट्वीट वापिस लिए जाने की सूचना दे दी पर लोकभवन से आदेश मिलते ही चाटुकार पत्रकारों की टोली आ गयी लाज बचाने। अब क्या करेंगे? सीधा नकार देंगे अपनी शर्मनाक भाषा को और दूसरों को झूठा साबित कर देंगे? यह स्तर हो गया मीडिया का? https://t.co/dL1qhg2XxA — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) April 5, 2021

ठोक देंगे, ठीक कर देंगे, पेट का दर्द सही कर देंगे, यमलोक भेज देंगे के बाद अब ‘चूतिया कहीं के’। उत्तरप्रदेश का दुर्भाग्य है की उसे संत के भेष में छिपा एक ऐसा व्यक्ति मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में मिला जो अपने अहंकार के आगे प्रदेश को ताक पर रखकर तुगलक की तरह सरकार चला रहा है। — I.P. Singh (@IPSinghSp) April 5, 2021