Condolences pour in after 6 pilgrims and pilot killed in Kedarnath helicopter crash; DGCA launches probe

Condolences have poured in for the victims after six pilgrims and the pilot were killed in a helicopter crash in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The tragedy happened when a helicopter carrying six pilgrims from Kedarnath to Guptkashi crashed due to poor visibility.



A helicopter ferrying pilgrims from Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi here crashed into a hill due to poor visibility on Tuesday. All six pilgrims and the pilot of the chopper were killed.

A report by news agency PTI said that the helicopter, Bell 407 (VT-RPN), was being operated by Aryan Aviation. Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said that the chopper bursts into flames at around 11.45 AM at Dev Darshini in Garud Chatti.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, disaster response forces of Uttarakhand and Delhi, and police brought the bodies to the Kedarnath helipad, added PTI report.

Authorities said that teams of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and the aviation regulator, DGCA, will be probing the crash.

The left people shocked on social media as they began to condole the deaths of seven people including six pilgrims. Industrialist Naveen Jindal tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the tragic news of a helicopter crash in #Kedarnath Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims. Om Shanti.”

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted, “The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, “Deeply pained to hear about the death of Kedarnath pilgrims in a helicopter crash. My condolences to the bereaved families.

May God give them the strength to deal with this tragic loss. Om Shanti.”

Union Minister G Krishan Reddy tweeted, “Saddened by the death of pilgrims in a helicopter crash, at Kedarnath. My condolences to the bereaved family. Prayers for the sadgati of the departed. Om Shanti.”