Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th Exams 2021: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister postpones Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic @ cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th Exams 2021: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel on Friday announced the postponement of the Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The details would be made available on the board’s official website cgbse.nic.in.

Taking to Twitter Bhagel wrote that the Class 10 exam scheduled to be held in the state from 15 April had been postponed due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19.