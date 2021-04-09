All private and government schools in Delhi closed due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that all government and private schools in the national capital had been shut due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

Kejriwal tweeted, “All schools (both government and private) in Delhi have been shut till further order due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.”

कोविड के बढ़ते मामलों के कारण, दिल्ली में सभी स्कूल (सरकारी, प्राइवेट सहित), सभी क्लासेज के लिए अगले आदेश तक बंद किए जा रहे हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2021

Kejriwal’s announcement came hours after Delhi reported a considerable rise in new COVID-19 cases. The national capital reported 7,437 fresh cases and 24 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

As many as 37 doctors of Delhi’s Sir Gangaram Hospital also tested positive for COVID-19.

Kejriwal had earlier announced a night curfew for the rest of April to stop the spread of coronavirus cases.