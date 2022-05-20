Calcutta HC dismisses employment of West Bengal Education Minister Paresh Chandra Adhikari’s daughter; asks to return salary

The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed the employment of West Bengal Minister of State for Education Paresh Chandra Adhikari’s daughter in a government-aided school. The court also asked the minister’s daughter to return the salary that she drew during her tenure as a teacher.

The new order by the court came just days after it directive the federal probe agency CBI to interrogate Adhikari over the appointment of his daughter as a teacher in a state government aided school.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had ordered Adhikari to appear before the CBI for questioning.

Firdous Shamim, the lawyer representing the petitioner, had argued that the candidate had secured 77 marks in the recruitment examination. The minister’s daughter, according to the lawyer, secured just 61.

The CBI had filed an FIR against Adhikari after he failed to appear before the agency for interrogation. The minister made the appearance on Friday.