Arvind Kejriwal welcomes former Bengaluru top cop Bhaskar Rao to ‘AAP family’; Former Haryana Congress chief too joins AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday welcomed former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao to the ‘AAP family.’ Rao recently retired from the IPS after more than 30 years in service.

Kejriwal tweeted, “Welcome to the AAP family, Shri Bhaskar Rao ji. Your experience in public service will definitely help AAP to strengthen and grow in Karnataka.”

Rao had announced his retirement from the IPS on 2 April. “Last trip home after curtains down of 32 years in IPS. I have extreme gratitude to my family, the people of Karnataka and all my colleagues,friends,elders & young people in my life and finally the Governments of Karnataka across parties🙏🏽 heading into choppy seas.”

Also joining the AAP was former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar, who wrote on Twitter, “The work being done in the public interest under the able leadership of popular leader Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji has inspired me to join @AamAadmiParty. I will try my best to live up to the confidence of the party leadership by continuing to raise the voice of the people.”

Kejriwal wrote, “Welcome to the Aam Aadmi Party family, Ashok ji. Your political experience from student politics to Parliament will certainly prove to be of great help to the party organisation in Haryana and across the country.”

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP recently created history by winning a landslide in Punjab. The party won 92 out of 117 seats, while the Congress was reduced to just 18.